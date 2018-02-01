California Gauges Snowpack Amid Dry Winter

California's water managers are carrying out their mid-winter snowpack survey as the winter's dry spell persists.

The Department of Water Resources on Thursday will carry out manual measurements of the Sierra Nevada snowpack. The snow in a good year supplies water to millions of Californians as it melts throughout the spring.

Electronic sensors show snow levels are about 30 percent of average statewide. Department of Water Resources spokesman Doug Carlson says water officials are concerned. Carlson notes there are still two months in the rainy season.

Last year, near-record rains in Northern California snapped a five-year drought in the state. Gov. Jerry Brown declared the state's drought over less than a year ago, in April.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)