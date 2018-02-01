Wolf Pack Drops Road Contest at Fresno State

Nevada Release

Playing its final game of January, the Nevada women’s basketball team dropped a 68-55 road contest at Fresno State Wednesday night at the Save Mart Center.

It was a fast moving first quarter with no stoppage of play until the first whistle blew at the 3:58 mark. In all there were just four whistles total in the first 10 minutes of play and only one foul called. It was a back and forth period until the Wolf Pack (11-9, 4-5 MW) knocked down three consecutive three-pointers to end the quarter by Janelle Sumilong, Camariah King and T Moe, which led to Nevada’s 15-12 lead.

Spilling into the second quarter, the Bulldogs’ (12-10, 7-4 MW) first 20 points of the game were scored in the paint. It wasn’t until the 5:42 mark of the period that Fresno State scored a bucket outside of the paint, extending its lead out to 22-17. Two baskets by Teige Zeller and one by Jade Redmon however got Nevada back in front and on a 6-0 run. That run was quickly traded for a 6-0 run by the Bulldogs, giving them a five-point lead, 28-23, with 1:43 left in the first half. The Pack scored three of the final five points put up in the half and entered halftime trailing 30-26.

The Bulldogs separated themselves from their opponent at the start of the third quarter, embarking on a 10-1 run, which forced Nevada head coach Amanda Levens to call her first timeout of the game. Fresno State would score again before the Pack got its next basket, making it a 12-0 run and giving the Bulldogs a 15-point lead. Nevada clawed its way back as time was nearly its expiration in the third, making it a 12-point deficit heading into the final quarter.

Nevada scored the first two baskets of the fourth and looked poised to mount a comeback as it then trailed by just eight with still much of the quarter remaining. Eight points is as close as it would get though as the Bulldogs held the Pack to a three minute scoring drought while tacking on six more points. Nevada did manage to get it back under a double digit deficit to nine points but with just 1:21 on the clock the deficit was too great.

Zeller notched her team-leading seventh double-double of the season in the loss, and 10th of her career, finishing with a game-high 18 points and a team-best 11 rebounds. Junior AJ Cephas also posted a double-double, her third of the year, scoring 11 points and grabbing 10 rebounds. The Pack led on the boards tonight by a 44-31 margin and outscored Fresno State in second chance points, 18-6.

Nevada will square off against Colorado State for the first time this season this Saturday, Feb. 3 at 2 p.m. from Lawlor Events Center. Prior to the game, beginning at 12:30 p.m., the annual all-sports clinic will be held at Lawlor. Visit NevadaWolfPack.com for more information.

Postgame notes

-The Wolf Pack is now 11-9 on the year and drops to 4-5 in Mountain West play.

-Senior Teige Zeller collected her team-leading seventh double-double of the year and the 10th of her career. Zeller led the team with 18 points and 11 rebounds.

-Junior AJ Cephas posted her third double-double of the season and eighth of her career. Cephas scored 11 points and grabbed 10 boards.

-Nevada won the battle on the boards, 44-31.

-The all-time series between Nevada and Fresno State now stands at 42-12 in favor of the Bulldogs.