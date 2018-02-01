New Public Charter School in South Reno Opens This Fall

Doral Academy hosted it's official groundbreaking party at it's future location on Butch Cassidy Rd. across from Galena High School Wednesday afternoon.

Doral Academy is a public charter school that integrates the arts into standard curriculum. The academy partnered with the Sierra Arts Foundation, so artists pair up with teachers to help enhance the lesson.

"The arts instructional strategy is really about the engagement of the student," Megan Pruitt, Principal of Doral Academy, said.

The school has classes from Kindergarten through 8th grade, and Doral is currently taking enrollment applications. The goal for Fall 2018 is to have about 580 kids enrolled,but there are currently about 400 spots available.

The curriculum still focuses on the standard subject like literacy and STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Math). The school will also provide electives and physical education.

"As a public charter school Doral is held to the same standards and accountability measures as any public school," Pruitt said. "But how we get there we have a little more autonomy. So that's where we really believe in the power of arts in learning."

That autonomy comes from the structure of their system. Basically, the school has a board of directors, all of which are volunteers, and they call the shots and work directly with Pruitt as the principal. This allows them more freedom to teach in different methods, like using art to increase the engagement of children.

Pruitt says the goal of this school is to give parents in the area an alternative option, that could be beneficial for their kids.

"I think the main reason is to offer choice to families in Reno about the type of education they want their kids to be involved in," Pruitt said.

Governor Brian Sandoval was in attendance as says he's been dreaming about the event for years.

"I think it's really important that parents and students have the ability to go to the school that best fits their needs," Sandoval said. "Every child is different, every child deserves to have an education that allows them to pursue their dreams."

Sandoval has been a proponent of school choice for Nevadans since he became Governor, and says after the success Doral Academies have had in Las Vegas, he's excited that Northern Nevada is getting a chance at this creative option.

"There are these creative outlets that these kids needs to have," Sandoval said. "They want to sing, they want to draw, they want to be able to play an instrument, so this is a school that really speaks to all that."

Enrollment closes February 28, 2018. If the academy receives more applications than spots for a specific grade, they will defer to a lottery system.

If you'd like more information on Doral Academy or would like enroll your child, just visit their website here: http://doralnorthernnevada.org/