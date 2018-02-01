GPS Tracks Driver of Stolen Jeep From Reno to Truckee - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

GPS Tracks Driver of Stolen Jeep From Reno to Truckee

Posted: Updated:

Truckee Police tracked a stolen Jeep from Reno to Truckee using the stolen vehicle's GPS system.

Officers say they attempted to stop the driver of a stolen 2017 Jeep Renegade early Wednesday, January 31. The driver pulled over on State Route 89  and Deerfield Drive in Truckee and later fled the scene outside of Truckee Police Department's jurisdiction.  

Officers again referred to the Jeep's GPS and discovered the truck heading south on the highway from Tahoe City. The California Highway Patrol attempted a traffic stop and the driver continued down State Route 89 in South Lake Tahoe. CHP and El Dorado County deputies used spike strips to deflate the Jeep's tires. CHP successfully used the PIT (Pursuit Intervention Technique) maneuver to get the vehicle to stop at 8th Street in South Lake Tahoe. 

Police say the driver, identified as 35 year-old Raheem Hanif, refused to unlock the doors forcing officers to break the front window to make the arrest.

Hanif is charged with Grand Theft Auto.

