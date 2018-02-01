Law Enforcement Cracks Down on Impaired Driving

With Super Bowl Sunday just days away, law enforcement agencies statewide are joining forces to crack down on impaired driving.

Over the next couple of weeks, residents will see and increased police presence in what they call the "joining forces program."

“If you know you're gonna be drinking get a designated drivers, assign somebody to pick you up call a family, use taxi services. If you've been on the road and you're intoxicated, you're gonna be arrested,” said Damon O’Connell with the Sparks Police Department.

Officials say that there will be double and sometimes triple the amount of law enforcement units out on the road in the next two weeks. Anytime a big event is likely to include alcohol, law enforcement agencies across the state ramp up their patrolling.

The program is funded through the Nevada Department of Public Safety. While the responsibility not to drink and drive ultimately falls on you, many people we spoke with today say that the host of a party should think ahead.

“Anybody that's throwing a party should have plans for everybody to either do UBER, have a sober person who drives, and just keep an eye on everything,” said football fan Cherie Tobin.

We actually ran into a DUI defense attorney who was shopping and has a couple of tips for enjoying the big game responsibly.

"Be smart, know your limits, and if you are going to have a good time, have it at home or hire and uber, so you don't have to hire me," said local DUI attorney Bo Pollard.

The Sparks Police Department also has a few tips to have a safe super bowl weekend:

Designate a sober driver before drinking

Use a taxi, call a sober friend or family member or use public transportation if impaired

Take advantage of local sober ride programs

Call 9-1-1 if a drunk driver is spotted on the road

Take the keys or assist in making other arrangements for someone who is about to drive or ride while impaired

While you are getting supplies for the big game, it’s also important to remember that sober driving doesn't only mean alcohol. If you plan on using anything that impairs you’re driving and getting behind the wheel, expect to see flashing lights in your rear view.