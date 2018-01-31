Nevada Senators Say Bipartisanship is Needed for Infrastructure, Immigration Reform

Nevada Senators Dean Heller and Catherine Cortez Masto say congress can work together to solve some of the country's problems.

President Donald Trump laid out his vision for the future, including $1.5 trillion for infrastructure improvements in the United States. While he specifically mentioned fixing America's roads and bridges, the money could also be used for new infrastructure in Nevada. Senators Dean Heller and Catherine Cortez Masto have their own ideas of what should be done in our state. They say a bipartisan approach is likely, since democrats and republicans agree that upgrades are needed.

"Number one on my agenda is getting I-11 done," Heller, R-Nevada said. "That's the freeway before between Phoenix and Las Vegas that I want to move all the way up to northern Nevada. We haven't done an interstate in this country for 30 or 40 years and we have two cities, Phoenix and Las Vegas, which are the two largest cities in America that doesn't have a freeway between them."

"Our rural communities, in particular, are challenged," Cortez Masto, D-Nevada said. "They can't even have access to broadband and by bringing broadband to those communities it opens up services from tele-medicine, tele-education, so many things that are needed in our rural communities."

Cortez Masto says she hopes an infrastructure bill will also include an affordable housing component, as rent continues to rise in places like Reno and Sparks.

Trump also laid out his four-pillar plan for immigration reform. That includes funding for border security including a wall on the southern border, a pathway to citizenship for 1.8 million immigrants who were brought to the U.S. illegally as children, limiting family-based migration and ending the diversity lottery program. Congress has been compromising on these issues, and some of them are popular among both parties.

"We are already working in a bipartisan way," Cortez Masto said. "There are many of us who have already found common ground wanting to protect Dreamers and also at the same time, recognize the necessity for border security."

"You have to have border security, a fix that you're not coming back having the same discussion in five to 10 years from now, and of course making sure we do something for these young adults," Heller said.

Congress has a lot of work to do in 2018. Heller and Cortez Masto agree that they have a chance to accomplish a lot but it will take teamwork. They will have to work quickly because government funding expires Feb. 8 and DACA expires in March. Immigration was the hang-up during spending negotiations earlier this month.

"My cup is always half-full that we will start working together," Heller said. "After the successes that we had last year in this Congress, I think they're going to bleed over to this year."

"It's time to heal this country," Cortez Masto said. "It's time to come together, work together to solve the problems that I still see and hear from so many people across Nevada now."