One Person Hospitalized After Crash on Pyramid Highway - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

One Person Hospitalized After Crash on Pyramid Highway

Posted: Updated:

Pyramid Highway is back open at Egyptian Drive, after a crash involving a semi-truck and a sedan Wednesday.

Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District says crews were able to extricate the driver of the sedan in less than seven minutes. REMSA transported the patient with unknown injuries.

Troopers say gravel spilled onto the roadway, blocking northbound lanes of Pyramid Highway for several hours.

Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
iWitness
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
Job of the Day
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.