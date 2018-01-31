Can You Really Make Extra Money at Home?

In the 6 years since she began selling for “Thirty-One Gifts”, Katy Franson has made a lot of extra money while being a stay at home mom. She did it through "direct selling." She stumbled into it: "A friend had given me a thermal tote from Thirty-One as a baby gift, and we couldn't go anywhere without that thing.” She liked it so much she thought she could sell it to others: "I joined the pink bubble and started my business."

In direct selling, you pay an upfront fee to a company ($109 at Thirty-One Gifts), and how successful you are depends on how much you sell, and how many others you get to invest in their own distributorship. You hold house parties where you sell their totes, purses, jewelry and bags…and profit by getting others to sell under you. In time, you learn their marketing and selling skills. Thirty-One sales consultant Shauna Spence calls them, "Wear share and show. Love the products that you have. When you're excited, they'll be excited."

And a new avenue has opened up in direct sales: holding house parties live on Facebook. That’s what Thirty-One sales consultant Megan Shull does: "My hostess will invite all her friends and then I'll go LIVE and show some items and post some neat stuff. I sell a lot that way. It's my primary business model."

From the gamble of buying in, to her first house parties, Megan is now making a good living. But like any big payoff, it’s a gamble. There are countless stories of people who bought into direct selling and ended up losing money on it, mostly because they miscalculated how much money they could make. Thirty-One sales consultant Katy Franson told me, "You have to be driven. You have to have goals and your reason for doing it, your 'why' has to keep you going."

For Katy, Megan and Shauna...it works. They love their self-made jobs. Some call it "momtrepreneurism," the be-your-own-boss peddling of items you can only buy through them. They're not in this business because they love totes and purses. They’re in it because they love business. As Megan said, "I love the business. I love being able to control when I'm going to work and how I'm going to work." Shauna agrees, and told me, “We're all about empowering women, and giving them the confidence they need to be successful."

Again, it's not for everybody. But if you think you'd be good at direct sales it may work out for you. We have a link to the Thirty-One Gifts website below for you to learn more:

https://www.mythirtyone.com/