Two Dead After Tanker Truck Collision; Highway 20 Still Closed

U.S. Highway 20 from Nevada City to U.S. 80 west of Truckee remains closed as crews clean up after a deadly crash between a pickup and a fuel tanker Wednesday morning.

California Highway Patrol Officer Chris Nave told the Sierra Sun both drivers were killed in the crash that caused the tanker to explode shortly after 10 a.m.

Nave said 40- to 50-foot-high (15 meters) flames prevented emergency crews from immediately reaching the wreckage.

Crews say up to 15,000 gallons of fuel leaked from the tanker.

Caltrans says the roadway could remain closed until Friday.

Drivers are advised to use an alternate route.

(The Associated Press, Sierra Sun contributed to this report.)

??Highway 20 is closed west of I-80 due to vehicle collision involving tanker truck. No estimated time of reopening. pic.twitter.com/rmqyJqEdbC — Placer Sheriff (@PlacerSheriff) January 31, 2018