Apple to Respond to U.S. Probes Into Slowdown of Old iPhones - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Apple to Respond to U.S. Probes Into Slowdown of Old iPhones

Posted: Updated:
Courtesy: MGN Courtesy: MGN

Apple is cooperating with U.S. government inquiries into its secret slowdown of older iPhones, further complicating its efforts to move past an issue that irked customers whose devices bogged down.

The company acknowledged the probes after both The Wall Street Journal and Bloomberg had reported the U.S. Justice Department and Securities and Exchange Commission were investigating how investors have been affected by Apple's handling of the situation.

A software update released in 2016 began to slow down older iPhones when their batteries weakened to prevent them from abruptly turning off, but Apple didn't fully disclose what it was doing until December.

Apple has since apologized for not being more forthcoming and is replacing batteries on older iPhones for $29, a $50 discount.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
iWitness
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
Job of the Day
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.