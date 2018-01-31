GOP Lawmakers Release Memo Critical of FBI

The Republican-led House Intelligence Committee has released a memo based on classified information that alleges the FBI abused U.S. government surveillance powers in its investigation into Russian election interference.

President Donald Trump cleared the way for publication of the controversial memo despite objections from the FBI. The four-page memo was drafted by Republicans on the committee chaired by Rep. Devin Nunes of California.

The FBI, Justice Department and Democrats have furiously lobbied Trump to stop the release. They say it could harm national security and mislead the public. Republicans on the committee have said they believe they've uncovered serious misconduct that needs to be made public.

President Trump says the memo alleging FBI abuses shows, "A lot of people should be ashamed of themselves."

Trump told reporters Friday: "The memo was sent to Congress, it was declassified. Congress will do whatever they're going to do. But I think it's a disgrace what's happened in our country."

Attorney General Jeff Sessions says he'll examine Congress' concerns about the FBI investigation into possible cooperation between Russia and the Trump campaign.

Sessions issued a statement Friday after Republican lawmakers released a memo they wrote alleging surveillance abuses at the FBI.

Sessions says he will "forward to appropriate DOJ components all information I receive from Congress regarding this." Sessions did not elaborate, but the Justice Department's inspector general is tasked with investigating employee misconduct.

Sessions says he has faith in department employees but that "no department is perfect." He says he'is "determined that we will fully and fairly ascertain the truth."

Sessions has recused himself from the Russia probe, citing his own ties to Trump's campaign.

After the memo's release, the FBI Agents Association president said, “The men and women of the FBI put their lives on the line every day in the fight against terrorists and criminals because of their dedication to our country and the Constitution. The American people should know that they continue to be well-served by the world’s preeminent law enforcement agency. FBI Special Agents have not, and will not, allow partisan politics to distract us from our solemn commitment to our mission.”

That’s it? Dishonest and misleading memo wrecked the House intel committee, destroyed trust with Intelligence Community, damaged relationship with FISA court, and inexcusably exposed classified investigation of an American citizen. For what? DOJ & FBI must keep doing their jobs. — James Comey (@Comey) February 2, 2018

Nunes released this statement, “The Committee has discovered serious violations of the public trust, and the American people have a right to know when officials in critical institutions are abusing their authority for political purposes. Our intelligence and law enforcement agencies exist to defend the American people, not to be exploited to target one group on behalf of another. It is my hope that the Constitution’s actions will shine a light on this alarming series of events so we can make reforms that allow the American people to have full faith and confidence in their governing institutions.”

(The Associated Press, CBS News contributed to this report.)

WATCH: "The memo was sent to Congress. They're going to do whatever they're going to do, but it's a disgrace what's happening in our country," Pres. Trump says after White House confirms GOP memo has been declassified. https://t.co/lyioV6gsu3 pic.twitter.com/WLh5CpVeE5 — CBS News (@CBSNews) February 2, 2018