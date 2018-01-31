President Trump Set to Defy FBI, Allow Release of Classified Memo

White House officials say President Donald Trump will clear the way for the publication of a classified memo on the Russia investigation.

The memo, prepared by Republicans on the House intelligence committee, is said to allege FBI misconduct in the initial stages of its investigation of potential ties between Russia and Trump's 2016 campaign.

Trump's Justice Department furiously lobbied Trump to stop the release, saying it could harm national security and mislead the public.

A White House official said Congress would probably be informed of the decision Friday. A second official said Trump was likely to declassify the congressional memo but the precise method for making it public was still being figured out. The officials were not authorized to be quoted about private deliberations and spoke on condition of anonymity.

The president reviewed the four-page memo this week, after Republicans on the committee sent it to the White House. The committee voted on straight party lines Monday to publish the memo, a move strongly opposed by ranking Democrat Adam Schiff, as well as by FBI Director Christopher Wray and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein.

A senior Trump administration official told reporters Thursday, "We have had over the last couple days to look at it to make sure it doesn't give away too much in terms of classification. Right now, I think it will be that we tell the Congress, probably tomorrow, that the president is okay with it. I doubt there will be any redactions. Then it is in Congress' hands after that."

House Intelligence Committee Republicans will determine the timetable and procedure for making the memo public.

The top Leadership and Investigators of the FBI and the Justice Department have politicized the sacred investigative process in favor of Democrats and against Republicans - something which would have been unthinkable just a short time ago. Rank & File are great people! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 2, 2018

All should appreciate the FBI speaking up. I wish more of our leaders would. But take heart: American history shows that, in the long run, weasels and liars never hold the field, so long as good people stand up. Not a lot of schools or streets named for Joe McCarthy. — James Comey (@Comey) February 1, 2018

The FBI said in an unusual statement that it has "grave concerns" about releasing the classified memo. Wray told the White House he opposes the release of the GOP-authored memo because he's concerned its narrative is slanted and contains inaccuracies. The top Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee added another objection to the memo's release Wednesday, claiming there were "material changes" made to the memo after the committee voted on its release, but before the Republican majority sent the memo to the White House for review. Schiff demanded another vote be held on the release of what he's referring to as the "modified document," but Republicans on the committee dismissed his objections.

In a Washington Post op-ed, Schiff also raised the specter of a constitutional crisis over the majority's move to release the memo, "by setting the stage for subsequent actions by the White House to fire Mueller or, as now seems more likely, Deputy Attorney General Rod J. Rosenstein, an act that would echo the 1973 Saturday Night Massacre."

The FBI previously said that it had "grave concerns" about the accuracy of the memo.

In a rare public statement on Wednesday, the FBI blasted "omissions of fact that fundamentally impact the memo's accuracy."

FBI Director Christopher Wray told the White House Monday he is opposed to releasing the GOP memo because he is concerned it depicts a slanted narrative and because it contains inaccuracies, a person familiar with the matter confirmed to CBS News' Pat Milton. Wray, along with Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein appealed to White House chief of staff John Kelly to not release the memo. The memo apparently details allegations of abuse of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) by the Department of Justice and FBI around the time of the 2016 presidential campaign.

"The FBI takes seriously its obligations to the FISA Court and its compliance with procedures overseen by career professionals in the Department of Justice and the FBI," the FBI said in a statement. "We are committed to working with the appropriate oversight entities to ensure the continuing integrity of the FISA process."

"With regard to the House Intelligence Committee's memorandum, the FBI was provided a limited opportunity to review this memo the day before the committee voted to release it," the statement continued. "As expressed during our initial review, we have grave concerns about material omissions of fact that fundamentally impact the memo's accuracy."

(The Associated Press, CBS News contributed to this report.)