CBS News: White House Will Return Secret Memo to House Intelligence Committee

Two sources directly involved in the process say the GOP-authored House Intelligence Committee memo will not be released Thursday. The plan now is for the White House to return the memo – with redactions approved in consultation with the FBI – to the Intelligence Committee Friday.

The memo will not be released by the White House. House Intelligence Committee Republicans will determine the timetable and procedure for making the memo public.

The top Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee is objecting to the memo's release, claiming Wednesday there were "material changes" made to the memo after the committee voted on its release, but before the Republican majority sent the memo to the White House for review earlier this week. Rep. Adam Schiff, D-California demanded another vote be held on the release of what he's referring to as the "modified document." Schiff wants the memo, as delivered to the White House, be withdrawn and proposed that a new vote be held on Monday, Feb. 5.

In a Washington Post op-ed, Schiff also raised the specter of a constitutional crisis over the majority's move to release the memo, "by setting the stage for subsequent actions by the White House to fire Mueller or, as now seems more likely, Deputy Attorney General Rod J. Rosenstein, an act that would echo the 1973 "Saturday Night Massacre."

The FBI previously said that it had "grave concerns" about the accuracy of the memo.

In a rare public statement on Wednesday, the FBI blasted "omissions of fact that fundamentally impact the memo's accuracy."

FBI Director Christopher Wray told the White House Monday he is opposed to releasing the GOP memo because he is concerned it depicts a slanted narrative and because it contains inaccuracies, a person familiar with the matter confirmed to CBS News' Pat Milton. Wray, along with Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein appealed to White House chief of staff John Kelly to not release the memo. The memo apparently details allegations of abuse of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) by the Department of Justice and FBI around the time of the 2016 presidential campaign.

"The FBI takes seriously its obligations to the FISA Court and its compliance with procedures overseen by career professionals in the Department of Justice and the FBI," the FBI said in a statement. "We are committed to working with the appropriate oversight entities to ensure the continuing integrity of the FISA process."

"With regard to the House Intelligence Committee's memorandum, the FBI was provided a limited opportunity to review this memo the day before the committee voted to release it," the statement continued. "As expressed during our initial review, we have grave concerns about material omissions of fact that fundamentally impact the memo's accuracy."

(The Associated Press, CBS News contributed to this report.)