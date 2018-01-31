AP: U.S. Won't Give More Syrians Protected Status - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

AP: U.S. Won't Give More Syrians Protected Status

The Trump administration is expected to extend protections for nearly 7,000 Syrian citizens living in the U.S. for another 18 months. But it won't let more applicants from Syria enter the program.

Two U.S. officials familiar with the administration's plan say that "Temporary Protected Status" for Syrians will be renewed Wednesday. But they say the Homeland Security Department won't re-designate Syria as having conditions preventing citizens from returning safely.

That means Syrians already receiving the protections can stay, but more can't apply once the current program expires in March.

The officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they weren't authorized to discuss the decision publicly.

The expected decision follows a contentious debate within the Trump administration about whether to cut off the program.

