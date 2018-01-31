Train Carrying GOP Lawmakers to Retreat Hits Truck in Virginia - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Train Carrying GOP Lawmakers to Retreat Hits Truck in Virginia

A chartered Amtrak train carrying Republican members of Congress collided with a garbage truck in Virginia early Wednesday morning.  

Lawmakers were headed to their annual retreat in West Virginia at the time of the accident.  

Some had minor injuries but one man on the garbage truck was killed and two others were seriously injured.  

The lawmakers were scheduled to spend the next few days at the West Virginia resort for their annual issues conference. 

The Amtrak train departed Union Station in Washington, D.C. at about 8:30 a.m., and the train hit the back of a garbage truck at about 11:20 a.m. 

Rep. Bruce Westerman, R-Arkansas, told CBSN in an interview that as far as he knows, "Everyone on the train is fine." Westerman was still on the train during the interview. He thought the train was still operable.

The front half of the truck was crushed in the accident. 

Vice President Mike Pence is scheduled to address the retreat this evening. 

The White House released this statement about the accident: 

"The President has been fully briefed on the situation in Virginia and is receiving regular updates. There is one confirmed fatality and one serious injury. There are no serious injuries among members of Congress or their staff. Senior Administration officials are in regular contact with Amtrak and state and local authorities. Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone that has been affected by this incident."

Amtrak released this statement: 

“An Amtrak train came into contact with a vehicle that was on the tracks at 11:20 a.m. in Crozet, Va. There are no reported injuries to passengers or crew members. Local law enforcement is investigating and crews are inspecting equipment for damage. The train originated in Washington, D.C. Updates will be provided as new information becomes available.”

Highway and rail crossing incidents have increased in recent years. An Federal Railroad Administration report found that the increases were likely due to higher traffic volumes. According to a recent report from 2010-2014 there was an average of 2,100 incidents per year of these collisions between trains and vehicles.

(CBS News contributed to this report.)

