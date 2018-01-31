Gambling Regulators in Two States Reviewing Wynn Allegations - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Gambling Regulators in Two States Reviewing Wynn Allegations

Massachusetts gambling regulators are holding a special meeting Wednesday to discuss sexual misconduct allegations against casino magnate Steve Wynn, whose company is building a $2.4 billion casino outside Boston.

The Massachusetts Gaming Commission will receive an update on an investigation Wednesday, a day after Nevada's Gaming Control Board said that it had opened an investigation into Wynn.

Republican Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker said if the allegations are true, Wynn would "fail to meet the suitability standard under the state gaming law."

The Wall Street Journal reported Friday that a number of women said they were harassed or assaulted by Wynn, and that one case led to a $7.5 million settlement. The 76-year-old Wynn has denied the allegations.

Under Massachusetts' 2011 casino law, a license is considered a "revocable privilege," and can be suspended or revoked if a licensee is found "unsuitable to operate a gaming establishment."

In Nevada, state gambling regulations provide grounds for disciplinary action if any activity from the licensed operator, its agents or employees is deemed "inimical to the public health, safety, morals, good order and general welfare" of Nevada residents or discrediting of the state and its gambling industry.

Regulators could potentially levy fines against the company, place conditions on its license or even revoke it.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

