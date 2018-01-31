First Super Blue Blood Moon in 35 Years Debuts Wednesday

Larry Nassar faces another prison sentence for molesting gymnasts, this time at an elite Michigan club run by an Olympic coach.More >>
It’s the first time in 35 years a blue moon has synced up with a super moon and a total lunar eclipse.More >>
More than a hundred republicans packed into the restaurant to watch President Trump deliver the state of the union address, and most of them we spoke to were enthralled by what they call a speech from the heart.More >>
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump on Tuesday signed a new executive order to keep open the U.S. military prison at Guantanamo Bay, marking a formal reversal of his predecessor’s eight-year effort to shut it down.More >>
President Donald Trump is preparing for his first State of the Union Address. Nevada's senators and some congressmen will be in attendance as Trump lays out his plan for the years to come, and talks about the achievements during his first year in office.More >>
It’s the first time in 35 years a blue moon has synced up with a super moon and a total lunar eclipse.More >>
Authorities are looking for answers to many questions following a woman's disappearance. The Pershing County Sheriff's Office is looking for information after Lisa Maria Del Campo went missing in late January.More >>
The Carson City Sheriff’s Office says a four-year-old boy is in critical condition after being shot in the head with a BB gun by his teen brother.More >>
Washoe County Deputies say a woman tried to attack a sheriff's office K9 after deputies responded to a robbery at a grocery store on Monday night.More >>
More than a hundred republicans packed into the restaurant to watch President Trump deliver the state of the union address, and most of them we spoke to were enthralled by what they call a speech from the heart.More >>
