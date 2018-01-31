Local Democrats Meet at State of the Union Watch Party

Democrats came out to watch President Donald Trump's State of the Union Address at 1864 Tavern for an event hosted by Health Care Voters of Nevada and Organizing for America, Nevada.

Ed Miller, Volunteer Organizer for OFA, says he thought the President focused a lot on Republican concerns. "He covered his issues," Miller said. "And put them in the context he wanted to put them in."

Both Miller, and Chair for the Washoe County Democratic Party Sarah Mahler, thought Trump was not sincere in his calls for unity.

"We were impressed with how well he was reading the teleprompter," Mahler said.

"He's a very boring speaker when he's just reading a teleprompter," Miller said. "So that's what I saw tonight, someone reading a teleprompter."

The crowd booed and shouted during parts of Trumps speech including economic accomplishments they believe former President Barack Obama has greater responsibility for, and some of Trump's language when he was talking about immigration.

Miller said when Trump used words like 'righteous' and said Americans were better than others, it was a dog whistle for racism, and he gets a tingle up his spine when that kind of language is used.

Miller said he values the reason he's an American, and it hurts to see opposition to such opportunity.

"I'm a son of people who came through Ellis Island," Miller said. "And I wear that very proudly on my sleeve. And I know that if my grandparents were alive today to see this, they would just shake their head."

Miller and Mahler said a night like tonight energized their groups as they gear up for the primaries and the 2018 mid-terms.