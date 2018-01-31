Local Republicans meet for State of the Union Watch Party

More than a hundred republicans packed into the restaurant to watch President Trump deliver the State of the Union address, and most of them we spoke to were enthralled by what they call "a speech from the heart."

“There's nothing wrong with keeping us first, there's nothing wrong with us not giving 20 billion dollars to other countries, we want to take care of our people, and people forget that republicans are all about that," said local business owner Victoria Crockett.

Cheers and applause erupted time and time again as President Trump announced what was accomplished over the past year, as well as his plans for the future.

While the cheers for President Trump were echoing, so were the boos and yells whenever Democrats like Nancy Pelosi or Bernie Sanders were shown on screen.

The Washoe County Republican Party and the Nevada GOP hosted the watch party, and also offered to register voters at the event.

Local Republican leaders say that an impassioned speech like this has not been given by a president in a long time, and will have a positive effect on the GOP.

“I think the excitement generated by that first year's accomplishments, and now with this, it can’t do anything but enhance our party, and bring more people into the process, and that's a good thing," said Washoe County Republican Party Chairman Michael Kadenacy.

Republicans hope to use that momentum to help out in the upcoming mid-term elections.