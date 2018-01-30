Free Childcare Center Opens for Homeless Families

President Donald Trump is preparing for his first State of the Union Address. Nevada's senators and some congressmen will be in attendance as Trump lays out his plan for the years to come, and talks about the achievements during his first year in office.More >>
Families who live in the homeless shelter on Record Street now have access to some much needed help with childcare. A partnership of local businesses, local governments, the Boys & Girls Club and the Volunteers of America built a new early learning center to care for young children while their parents work to get back on their feet.More >>
The Carson City Sheriff’s Office says a four-year-old boy is in critical condition after being shot in the head with a BB gun by his teen brother.More >>
Goepner was arrested on October 20th, 2016 following a 16-year-old victim reporting that she had been sexually abused by Goepner since the age of 8. He faces life in prison and will be sentenced January 30, 2018.More >>
The Regional Transportation Commission is warning people to stay out of the SouthEast Connector Construction site while it's still unfinished. They say they have seen some people on parts of the multi-use path that are complete, however, RTC wants people to stay away for their own safety.More >>
Authorities are looking for answers to many questions following a woman's disappearance. The Pershing County Sheriff's Office is looking for information after Lisa Maria Del Campo went missing in late January.More >>
Reno ranked eighth out of 31 smaller cities the magazine is recognizing for scoring well in "unconventional metrics that lead to happiness," things like green spaces, galleries, coffee shops, breweries, music venues, and "Instagrammable" moments.More >>
Washoe County Deputies say a woman tried to attack a sheriff's office K9 after deputies responded to a robbery at a grocery store on Monday night.More >>
The Washoe County Sheriff's Office has identified one of the suspects involved in a police pursuit that began in Downtown Reno.More >>
