Free Childcare Center Opens for Homeless Families

Families who live in the homeless shelter on Record Street now have access to some much needed help with childcare.

A partnership of local businesses, local governments, the Boys & Girls Club and the Volunteers of America built a new early learning center to care for young children while their parents work to get back on their feet.

"It's huge," VOA Regional Director Pat Cashell said. "I mean, just imagine being a mother or father and trying to go find work, and you have nobody to take care of your kids during the day so you can go be productive and get your stuff done."

The Boys & Girls Club runs the center on site at the family shelter, and they'll take kids as young as six weeks, for free. For those struggling to find work and permanent housing, childcare is a real necessity, and this also allows the kids to get involved with the Boys & Girls Club early so they can take advantage of all the programs later on.

"Having a chance to connect with them under five is really exciting for us," Boys & Girls Club Executive Director Mike Wurm said, "and we can do our part to transition these families back into the community, and being self-sustaining and being productive citizens."

Cashell said in order to keep the new center up and running, they will need help from the community. To donate or volunteer with this branch of the Boys & Girls Club of Truckee Meadows, click here.