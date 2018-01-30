Nevada's Leaders Weigh in on Tonight's State of the Union Address

President Donald Trump is preparing for his first State of the Union Address. Nevada's senators and some congressmen will be in attendance as President Trump lays out his plan for the years to come, and talks about the achievements during his first year in office. Sen. Dean Heller, Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, and Rep. Mark Amodei all gave statements leading up to the president's speech.

"I think there's a great opportunity for this president to really unify this country, start healing it and working in a bipartisan way," Sen. Cortez Masto, D-Nevada said. "There's many things we can work on together to really focus on growing this economy to create jobs but at the end of the day, it's about unity and the opportunity to get some things done."

"Tonight, I look forward to hearing the President outline his priorities, including growing our economy, improving our aging infrastructure, and strengthening our national security," Sen. Heller, R-Nevada said. "I'll continue to work with this administration to address the challenges this country is facing and advance policies that will help Nevadans get ahead."

"I'll be tuning into the President's televised address tonight as I travel home to Nevada," Rep. Mark Amodei, R-Nevada said. "Going home tonight will give me an extra day for meetings with constituents and federal agencies before I head back to Washington on Monday."

Coverage of President Trump's State of the Union Address starts at 6:00 p.m.