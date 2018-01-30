Public Reminded to Stay Out of SouthEast Connector Construction Site

The Regional Transportation Commission is warning people to stay out of the SouthEast Connector Construction site while it's still unfinished.

They say they have seen some people on parts of the multi-use path that are complete, however, RTC wants people to stay away for their own safety. They've also received reports of some flying drones over the project.

The entrances to the construction site are clearly marked with signs warning people to stay away.

RTC says they hope to have the SouthEast Connector finished by this summer.