Churchill County Deputies Seek Missing, Endangered Man

The Churchill County Sheriff’s Office says they need your help finding a 33-year-old man who went missing last month.

Authorities say Joseph “Joey” Pahl has been missing since December 10, 2017 and should be out of his needed medications. 

They say Pahl needs daily medication and is considered disabled. 

Pahl has blond hair, blue eyes and was last seen with a full beard, he is 5’ 11” inches tall and reported to be around 230-250 lbs.  

He was last known to be wearing a dark colored t- shirt and blue jeans. 

He was last seen in a white 1998 Toyota 4-Runner with Nevada license plate 777FSS. 

He is on probation with the State of Nevada and currently listed as an absconder.   

If you have information, call the Churchill County Sheriff’s Office at 775-423-3116 or email the Investigators working this case at the following email. cthorn@so.churchill.nv.us or jrowe@so.churchill.nv.us

