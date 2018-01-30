Churchill County Deputies: Missing Endangered Man Found Dead in - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Churchill County Deputies: Missing Endangered Man Found Dead in Desert

Posted: Updated:

Deputies with the Churchill County Sheriff’s Office say an endangered man missing since December 10th was found dead in the desert on Thursday. 

Deputies say two people found Joseph "Joey" Pahl's Toyota 4-Runner and notified investigators who later found the 33-year-old's remains.

Officials did not say how he died. 

Deputies say he was on probation with the State of Nevada and was listed as an absconder.   

