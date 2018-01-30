Washoe County Deputies: Woman Arrested After Trying to Attack K9

Washoe County Deputies say a woman tried to attack a sheriff's office K9 after deputies responded to a robbery at a grocery store on Monday night.

Deputies say they originally responded to a fight inside a Scolari’s store on Sun Valley Blvd. around 7:30 p.m.

When they arrived the suspect, 31-year-old Amanda Ferran, and the store manager were fighting.

Deputies say because Ferran refused to comply with their commands they brought in a K9. And that’s when they say she tried to hit the dog. In turn, the dog bit her on the arm.

She was treated and released.

When more deputies arrived on scene, they took her into custody and booked into the Washoe County Jail on charges of robbery, torture/injure/poison/attempt to kill a police animal, resisting a public officer and destruction of property.

She’s being held on no bail at the jail.