'Person of Interest' Redacted From Las Vegas Court Records

Search warrant records show that in the first hours after the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history, Las Vegas police and FBI agents identified two people of interest along with the lone gunman, Stephen Paddock.

The name of one of those people is blacked out in court records released Tuesday.

The other is Paddock's girlfriend, Marilou Danley. She was in the Philippines at the time of the attack and is cooperating with investigators.

Authorities say she's not likely to face criminal charges.

Authorities have said an unnamed person could face unspecified charges in the Oct. 1 shooting that killed 58 people and injured more than 800 others on the Las Vegas Strip.

The records were obtained after media organizations including The Associated Press sued to unseal court records and autopsy reports.

