Sheriff: Man Arrested After Early Morning Fire in Carson City

Sheriff: Man Arrested After Early Morning Fire in Carson City

The Carson City Sheriff’s Office says a man was arrested Tuesday morning in connection with a suspected arson at a home. 

The fire started in the 600 block of South Minnesota Street near 6th Street.

Authorities say they arrested Devin Mathews in connection with the fire. 

Carson City Sheriff Ken Furlong says arson investigators remain on scene gathering details. 

The investigation remains on ongoing.  

