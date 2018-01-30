Sec. Mnuchin: Report Will Lead to New Russia Sanctions

A mistaken missile alert that caused widespread panic and confusion in Hawaii has led to the resignation of the state's emergency management leader and the firing of the worker who sent the false warning.More >>
A mistaken missile alert that caused widespread panic and confusion in Hawaii has led to the resignation of the state's emergency management leader and the firing of the worker who sent the false warning.More >>
Right now the state is in a fact-finding mission to get more information on overdoses: where they're happening, who they're happening to, and which areas need the most financial help. Most importantly, a recent change in policy will make the reporting process happen faster.More >>
Right now the state is in a fact-finding mission to get more information on overdoses: where they're happening, who they're happening to, and which areas need the most financial help. Most importantly, a recent change in policy will make the reporting process happen faster.More >>
Catholic Charities of Northern Nevada is hosting the 10th annual Project Homeless Connect event where individuals and families can receive different services to help them out of their current situations.More >>
Catholic Charities of Northern Nevada is hosting the 10th annual Project Homeless Connect event where individuals and families can receive different services to help them out of their current situations.More >>
The State of the Union is every president's chance to showcase the accomplishments of the past year while setting the tone for the year to come.More >>
The State of the Union is every president's chance to showcase the accomplishments of the past year while setting the tone for the year to come.More >>
The Carson City Sheriff’s Office says a man was arrested Tuesday morning in connection with a suspected arson at a home.More >>
The Carson City Sheriff’s Office says a man was arrested Tuesday morning in connection with a suspected arson at a home.More >>
Authorities are looking for answers to many questions following a woman's disappearance. The Pershing County Sheriff's Office is looking for information after Lisa Maria Del Campo went missing in late January.More >>
Authorities are looking for answers to many questions following a woman's disappearance. The Pershing County Sheriff's Office is looking for information after Lisa Maria Del Campo went missing in late January.More >>
Reno ranked eighth out of 31 smaller cities the magazine is recognizing for scoring well in "unconventional metrics that lead to happiness," things like green spaces, galleries, coffee shops, breweries, music venues, and "Instagrammable" moments.More >>
Reno ranked eighth out of 31 smaller cities the magazine is recognizing for scoring well in "unconventional metrics that lead to happiness," things like green spaces, galleries, coffee shops, breweries, music venues, and "Instagrammable" moments.More >>
The Carson City Sheriff’s Office says a four-year-old boy is in critical condition after being shot in the head with a BB gun by his teen brother.More >>
The Carson City Sheriff’s Office says a four-year-old boy is in critical condition after being shot in the head with a BB gun by his teen brother.More >>
The Washoe County Sheriff's Office has identified one of the suspects involved in a police pursuit that began in Downtown Reno.More >>
The Washoe County Sheriff's Office has identified one of the suspects involved in a police pursuit that began in Downtown Reno.More >>
Caltrans says a portion of Highway 395 south near Walker Canyon is closed due to an overturned semi-truck crash. NDOT says it reopened the roadway to the state line.More >>
Caltrans says a portion of Highway 395 south near Walker Canyon is closed due to an overturned semi-truck crash. NDOT says it reopened the roadway to the state line.More >>