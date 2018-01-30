Former 'Glee' Actor Mark Salling Dies at 35

Mark Salling, one of the stars of the Fox musical comedy "Glee," has died at age 35.

Salling's lawyer, Michael J. Proctor, tells The Associated Press the actor died Tuesday. His death comes weeks before the actor was scheduled to be sentenced in federal court on child pornography charges.

Proctor did not reveal the cause of death.

Salling pleaded guilty in December to possession of child pornography. Prosecutors say a search of Salling's computer found more than 50,000 images of child porn on Salling's computer and a thumb drive.

He was scheduled to be sentenced March 7.

Salling was facing between four to seven years in prison. He would also have been required to register as a sex offender.

Salling has had run-ins with the law before. His ex-girlfriend, Roxanne Gorzela, accused him of sexual battery, assault and battery and intentional infliction of emotional distress in a 2013 lawsuit. Salling eventually settled in March 2015 and was ordered by a judge to pay $2.7 million to Gorzela.

The actor played bad-boy Noah "Puck" Puckerman on the Fox musical dramedy.

(CBS News contributed to this report.)