Washoe County Medical Examiner, Fire Chief Warn of Carbon Monoxide Issues

The Washoe County Medical Examiner says a 20-year-old man died of accidental carbon monoxide poisoning earlier this month after he fell asleep in the cab of his truck with a running propane heater. 

The Medical Examiner’s Office says it is investigating two additional January deaths in the region that may be related to use of propane-fueled space heaters in enclosed spaces like campers or RVs.  

Dr. Laura Knight says it's important to understand that propane heaters, grills, gas-powered generators, and other combustion-fueled devices must not be used indoors or in any enclosed space. “Propane tank-mounted radiant heaters and portable forced-air propane and kerosene heaters are for outdoor use only. Never use these devices indoors or in an enclosed space like a vehicle or camper and never go to sleep with such a device running."

The signs of carbon monoxide poisoning:

Symptoms include include dizziness, headache, and nausea, followed by becoming comatose. 
If you think you may be affected by carbon monoxide, turn off the device and move to an outdoor area with fresh air immediately.
Seek medical attention if symptoms persist. 
Do not allow anyone, but especially children or pets, to sleep near outdoor-only propane space heaters.

The Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District, Chief Charles Moore, also has seen first-hand the dangers of heaters used improperly. “This time of year we consistently try keep the public aware of safe heater use. With more cold weather set to hit our area, heater use increases and we want to ensure the public knows how to safely work heaters and heating devices,” says Chief Moore.

Tips for safe heater use:

A common cause of structure fires in the area occur with the cold weather and people using heating devices. 
Always check your heating device to ensure it is in good working condition before use.
Always plug the heaters directly into the wall – it may seem counterintuitive, but never use a surge protector or an extension cord for your heating device. 
Never leave the house with any devices left plugged in.

If you or a loved one think you may have been exposed to carbon monoxide poisoning or experienced any fire danger, please call 9-1-1 immediately. If you have non-emergency questions about how to use a space heater safely, contact the Washoe County customer service center by dialing 3-1-1 from any phone. 

(Washoe County contributed to this report.)

