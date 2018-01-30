Carson City Deputies: 4-Year-Old Hit by BB Gun, in Critical Condition

Caltrans says a portion of Highway 395 south near Walker Canyon is closed due to an overturned semi-truck crash. NDOT says it reopened the roadway to the state line.More >>
U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin says the report released by his office will lead to new sanctions against Russia.More >>
Former 'Glee' actor Mark Salling has reportedly died at age 35. Salling was scheduled to be sentenced to prison for possession of child pornography.More >>
The Washoe County Medical Examiner says a 20-year-old man died of accidental carbon monoxide poisoning earlier this month after he fell asleep in the cab of his truck with a running propane heater.More >>
The Carson City Sheriff’s Office says a four-year-old boy is in critical condition after being shot in the head with a BB gun by his teen brother.More >>
Reno ranked eighth out of 31 smaller cities the magazine is recognizing for scoring well in "unconventional metrics that lead to happiness," things like green spaces, galleries, coffee shops, breweries, music venues, and "Instagrammable" moments.More >>
Authorities are looking for answers to many questions following a woman's disappearance. The Pershing County Sheriff's Office is looking for information after Lisa Maria Del Campo went missing in late January.More >>
The Washoe County Sheriff's Office has identified one of the suspects involved in a police pursuit that began in Downtown Reno.More >>
It's no secret this winter is nothing compared to the snowfall and overall precipitation from last year's winter season. In fact, this year is dry relative to an average year, even with last week's winter storm.More >>
The IRS is now accepting returns. They’re also asking taxpayers to file earlier this year to prevent a common form of theft. Here’s what you need to know…More >>
