Carson City Deputies: 4-Year-Old Hit by BB Gun, in Critical Condition

The Carson City Sheriff’s Office says a four-year-old boy is in critical condition after being shot in the head with a BB gun by his teen brother. 

Medical personnel determined that the projectile embedded itself in the child’s brain.  The child was immediately transported to UC Davis in California for treatment. 

While at the hospital, detectives say they were informed by the child’s family members that unidentified neighborhood boys were playing with either airsoft or BB guns near their home when a ricochet struck the little boy. They say after it was discovered the child was injured, the victim’s mother tried to transport him to the hospital, but when his condition severely worsened, she stopped at a fire station for immediate medical care.  Paramedics treated the young boy and transported him to the Emergency Room.

Detectives say they responded to the victim’s home in the 3400 block of Airport Road. Deputies returned later to the residence with a search warrant for the home of the victim. They say the boy's 13-year-old brother admitted to the shooting his brother with a BB gun rifle and (assisted by a cousin) then hid the weapon in their garage. 

They say the weapon was recovered, along with other items of interest, and the boy was arrested on the charge of Battery With a Deadly Weapon Causing Substantial Bodily Harm. He was transported to the Carson City Juvenile Detention Center without incident.           

(Carson City Sheriff''s Office contributed to this report.)

