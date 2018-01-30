Highway 395 Closed Near Walker Canyon Due to Semi-Truck Crash - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Highway 395 Closed Near Walker Canyon Due to Semi-Truck Crash

Posted: Updated:
Courtesy: CHP Bridgeport Courtesy: CHP Bridgeport
Courtesy: CHP Bridgeport Courtesy: CHP Bridgeport
Courtesy: CHP Bridgeport Courtesy: CHP Bridgeport

Caltrans says a portion of Highway 395 south near Walker Canyon is closed due to an overturned semi-truck crash. NDOT says US 395 is closed to the Nevada state line.  

CHP says no injuries were reported. 

Detours are in place directing northbound traffic out of the Bridgeport area on California State Route 182 to Nevada State Route 338 to Nevada State Route 208W, and then reconnecting with US Hwy 395 north of Topaz.

Southbound traffic should detour off of U.S. Hwy 395 at Nevada State Route 208E to Nevada State Route 338S, through California State Route 182 into Bridgeport to reconnect with U.S. Hwy 395S. 

(Caltrans contributed to this report.)

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • National Geographic Chooses Reno for "Best Cities" List

    National Geographic Chooses Reno for "Best Cities" List

    Monday, January 29 2018 11:28 PM EST2018-01-30 04:28:13 GMT

    Reno ranked eighth out of 31 smaller cities the magazine is recognizing for  scoring well in "unconventional metrics that lead to happiness," things like green spaces, galleries, coffee shops, breweries, music venues, and "Instagrammable" moments.

    More >>

    Reno ranked eighth out of 31 smaller cities the magazine is recognizing for  scoring well in "unconventional metrics that lead to happiness," things like green spaces, galleries, coffee shops, breweries, music venues, and "Instagrammable" moments.

    More >>

  • Mystery Surrounding Missing Woman

    Mystery Surrounding Missing Woman

    Tuesday, January 30 2018 9:31 AM EST2018-01-30 14:31:38 GMT

    Authorities are looking for answers to many questions following a woman's disappearance. The Pershing County Sheriff's Office is looking for information after Lisa Maria Del Campo went missing in late January.

    More >>

    Authorities are looking for answers to many questions following a woman's disappearance. The Pershing County Sheriff's Office is looking for information after Lisa Maria Del Campo went missing in late January.

    More >>

  • One of Two Suspects in Police Pursuit Identified

    One of Two Suspects in Police Pursuit Identified

    Monday, January 29 2018 11:00 PM EST2018-01-30 04:00:13 GMT

    The Washoe County Sheriff's Office has identified one of the suspects involved in a police pursuit that began in Downtown Reno.

    More >>

    The Washoe County Sheriff's Office has identified one of the suspects involved in a police pursuit that began in Downtown Reno.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
iWitness
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
Job of the Day
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.