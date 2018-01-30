Highway 395 Closed Near Walker Canyon Due to Semi-Truck Crash

Caltrans says a portion of Highway 395 south near Walker Canyon is closed due to an overturned semi-truck crash. NDOT says US 395 is closed to the Nevada state line.

CHP says no injuries were reported.

Detours are in place directing northbound traffic out of the Bridgeport area on California State Route 182 to Nevada State Route 338 to Nevada State Route 208W, and then reconnecting with US Hwy 395 north of Topaz.

Southbound traffic should detour off of U.S. Hwy 395 at Nevada State Route 208E to Nevada State Route 338S, through California State Route 182 into Bridgeport to reconnect with U.S. Hwy 395S.

(Caltrans contributed to this report.)