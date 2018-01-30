CHP: Non-Injury Crash Slows Traffic on I-80 Near State Line

Caltrans says a portion of Highway 395 south near Walker Canyon is closed due to an overturned semi-truck crash. NDOT says US 395 is closed to the Nevada state line.More >>
Caltrans says a portion of Highway 395 south near Walker Canyon is closed due to an overturned semi-truck crash. NDOT says US 395 is closed to the Nevada state line.More >>
The Federal Communications Commission says a Hawaii employee who mistakenly sent an alert warning of a ballistic missile thought an actual attack was imminent.More >>
The Federal Communications Commission says a Hawaii employee who mistakenly sent an alert warning of a ballistic missile thought an actual attack was imminent.More >>
California Highway Patrol says one lane of I-80 west near the state line is currently closed as crews clear a crash scene.More >>
California Highway Patrol says one lane of I-80 west near the state line is currently closed as crews clear a crash scene.More >>
An official investigation is underway after a natural gas leak near Locust and Taylor in Reno early Tuesday morning. NV Energy crews arrived on scene and capped the leak.More >>
An official investigation is underway after a natural gas leak near Locust and Taylor in Reno early Tuesday morning. NV Energy crews arrived on scene and capped the leak.More >>
The State of the Union is every president's chance to showcase the accomplishments of the past year while setting the tone for the year to come.More >>
The State of the Union is every president's chance to showcase the accomplishments of the past year while setting the tone for the year to come.More >>
Reno ranked eighth out of 31 smaller cities the magazine is recognizing for scoring well in "unconventional metrics that lead to happiness," things like green spaces, galleries, coffee shops, breweries, music venues, and "Instagrammable" moments.More >>
Reno ranked eighth out of 31 smaller cities the magazine is recognizing for scoring well in "unconventional metrics that lead to happiness," things like green spaces, galleries, coffee shops, breweries, music venues, and "Instagrammable" moments.More >>
Authorities are looking for answers to many questions following a woman's disappearance. The Pershing County Sheriff's Office is looking for information after Lisa Maria Del Campo went missing in late January.More >>
Authorities are looking for answers to many questions following a woman's disappearance. The Pershing County Sheriff's Office is looking for information after Lisa Maria Del Campo went missing in late January.More >>
The Washoe County Sheriff's Office has identified one of the suspects involved in a police pursuit that began in Downtown Reno.More >>
The Washoe County Sheriff's Office has identified one of the suspects involved in a police pursuit that began in Downtown Reno.More >>
The IRS is now accepting returns. They’re also asking taxpayers to file earlier this year to prevent a common form of theft. Here’s what you need to know…More >>
The IRS is now accepting returns. They’re also asking taxpayers to file earlier this year to prevent a common form of theft. Here’s what you need to know…More >>
It's no secret this winter is nothing compared to the snowfall and overall precipitation from last year's winter season. In fact, this year is dry relative to an average year, even with last week's winter storm.More >>
It's no secret this winter is nothing compared to the snowfall and overall precipitation from last year's winter season. In fact, this year is dry relative to an average year, even with last week's winter storm.More >>