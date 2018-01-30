House Intelligence Committee Votes to Release Nunes Memo on FBI, DOJ

The State of the Union is every president's chance to showcase the accomplishments of the past year while setting the tone for the year to come.More >>
Members of the House Intelligence Committee voted along party lines Monday to make public a four-page classified memo about alleged surveillance abuses by the FBI that targeted members of the Trump campaign during the 2016 presidential election.More >>
Amazon is diving into health care, teaming up with Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway and the New York bank JPMorgan Chase, to create a company that helps their U.S. employees find quality care "at a reasonable cost."More >>
Authorities are looking for answers to many questions following a woman's disappearance. The Pershing County Sheriff's Office is looking for information after Lisa Maria Del Campo went missing in late January.More >>
Catholic Charities of Northern Nevada is hosting the 10th annual Project Homeless Connect event where individuals and families can receive different services to help them out of their current situations.More >>
Reno ranked eighth out of 31 smaller cities the magazine is recognizing for scoring well in "unconventional metrics that lead to happiness," things like green spaces, galleries, coffee shops, breweries, music venues, and "Instagrammable" moments.More >>
The Washoe County Sheriff's Office has identified one of the suspects involved in a police pursuit that began in Downtown Reno.More >>
The IRS is now accepting returns. They’re also asking taxpayers to file earlier this year to prevent a common form of theft. Here’s what you need to know…More >>
It's no secret this winter is nothing compared to the snowfall and overall precipitation from last year's winter season. In fact, this year is dry relative to an average year, even with last week's winter storm.More >>
