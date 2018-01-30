Project Homeless Connect Kicks Off Tuesday - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Project Homeless Connect Kicks Off Tuesday

Catholic Charities of Northern Nevada is hosting the 10th annual Project Homeless Connect this Tuesday, January 30, 2018.

Project Homeless Connect is a nation-wide best practice and is currently held in more than 200 communities around the world each year.

This event provides individuals and their families experiencing homelessness free services such as medical care, veterans services and housing information just to mention a few.

The event takes place on Tuesday, January 30, 2018 from 7 a.m. to noon at the Reno Events Center located on 400 North Center Street. 

