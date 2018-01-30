High Water Supply Despite Dry Winter

It's no secret this winter is nothing compared to the snowfall and overall precipitation from last year's winter season. In fact, this year is dry relative to an average year, even with last week's winter storm.

"Snowpack is about 50 percent of average right now depending on what snow gauge you're looking at," Kara Steeland, Associate Hydrologist for Truckee Meadows Water Authority, says. "So it's much dryer."

Even with such a dry winter, water supplies at Lake Tahoe and all three reservoirs are still all near capacity. Steeland says we could have a couple more dry winters before we start to feel the effects on our water supply.

"After last year's historic precipitation," Steeland says. "We just have an excellent water supply outlook for the next probably 2 potentially 3 years."

During the summer, water use can increase four times the rate it is during winter. The main reason for such an increase, irrigation systems like sprinklers see use much more often.

Steeland says most people only use water indoors during the winter for things like showering and cooking.

Reno resident Kevin Giguvre says he tries too take showers no longer than 7 minutes, so he'll play a few songs to make sure he isn't wasting water.

"I hear a certain song coming up," Giguvre says. "I can actually know I have a few more minutes to wrap up my shower, save some water and get out of there on time."

Giguvre says he's thought about ways he can do better, and believes it's something he should take more seriously no matter how wet the current winter season is.

"Keep in mind that while you may have a couple years as a cushion for water fall," Giguvre says. "You're not guaranteed that."

Northern Nevada was in a drought prior to the historic winter last year, and it can certainly happen again at any given time. That's why Steeland says water conservation is something that should always be a habit.