Bighorns Lose to Austin

1/29/2018

RENO, Nev. ---- The Reno Bighorns (18-13) fell to the Austin Spurs (21-12) 97-90 Monday night at the Reno Events Center.  

Aaron Harrison led the Bighorns with 26 points and eight rebounds while Marcus Williams had 12 points and five. Josh Hagins scored 10 points and notched four assists.

Olivier Hanlan paced the Spurs with 22 points and three rebounds while Jaron Blossomgame had 16 points and nine rebounds.

The first quarter was tightly contested that saw four lead changes and two ties. The two teams matched each other point for point until the Spurs pulled away after going on a 13-3 run making it a 25-15 game at the .55 mark. The Spurs controlled the lead having a seven-point advantage to end the first frame.

The Spurs maintained their lead over the Bighorns having an eight-point advantage at the mid-way point of the second frame. The Bighorns went on a 14-4 run to knot the score up at 43 with .10 to play in the second quarter. Austin regained after Charles-Jean went to the line going into the locker room at the half with a one-point lead.

The Bighorns started the third quarter going on an 11-2 run to retake the lead after a triple from Harrison. The teams alternated the lead five times and tied twice in under five minutes before the Bighorns went on a 10-2 run to hold a seven-point advantage entering the final quarter. Harrison scored 16 of his 26 points in the third quarter.

The Spurs opened up the fourth quarter outscoring the Bighorns 10-0 holding a three-point lead over Reno at the 8:03 mark. The teams kept the score within one possession until Austin went on a late run with 3:01 left in play to extend their lead to more than five points. The Spurs preserved the lead the remainder of the game

