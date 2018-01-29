National Geographic Chooses Reno for "Best Cities" List - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

National Geographic Chooses Reno for "Best Cities" List

National Geographic is calling Reno one of the best cities in the United States.

Reno ranked eighth out of 31 smaller cities the magazine is recognizing for  scoring well in "unconventional metrics that lead to happiness," things like green spaces, galleries, coffee shops, breweries, music venues, and "Instagrammable" moments.

Reno scored especially well in one area in particular: food.

"I think Reno is a great place to live and to cook and to eat," Nothing To It! Culinary Director Lara Ritchie said. "There's so much fun stuff going on here, and it's so beautiful."

Ritchie said she's not surprised that Reno has whipped up a winning combination of features that attracted attention from National Geographic. Her cooking school was named specifically as part of Reno's "forward-looking food and drink scene."

"I grew up reading National Geographic," Ritchie said, "so to see it there, you're a little bit like 'Oh my goodness! Look at that, look at what our little town and our little business did together!'"

That little town's growth is also part of its appeal to National Geographic. And while residents were quick to mention that there's been a few growing pains, they thought Reno deserved the designation.

"It doesn't surprise me," Reno resident Jennifer Martinez said, "because we're within a jump, hop, and a skip to the mountains if you need your peace and quiet. If you need the desert, we're here. And there's a lot of art going on."

"Its proximity to all the different types of climate and outdoor sports to participate in, and just the people," Reno resident Scott Fairchild said. "I mean, it's a great place."

To read the National Geographic article, click here.

