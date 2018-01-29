National Geographic Chooses Reno for "Best Cities" List

Reno ranked eighth out of 31 smaller cities the magazine is recognizing for scoring well in "unconventional metrics that lead to happiness," things like green spaces, galleries, coffee shops, breweries, music venues, and "Instagrammable" moments.More >>
The Washoe County Sheriff's Office has identified one of the suspects involved in a police pursuit that began in Downtown Reno.More >>
The Society for Range Management started their 71st annual meeting, technical training, and trade show Sunday to discuss the future of rangelands.More >>
The Reno Police Department says it has taken 10 reports of car burglaries so far this year in which firearms were stolen from vehicles.More >>
Reno Police say a man was arrested after a brief standoff near Redfield Parkway and Kietzke Lane early Monday morning.More >>
Multiple crews are investigating a house fire that broke out Monday morning on Hercules Drive in Spanish Springs.More >>
A man suspected of gunning down four people in Pennsylvania was driven by jealousy, according to family members of the shooting victims.More >>
An overturned semi-truck temporarily closed several lanes on I-580 north near Glendale Avenue in Reno on Monday afternoon.More >>
