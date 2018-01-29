Douglas County Search & Rescue Seeks Volunteers

The Douglas County Search and Rescue team is looking for volunteers to help with various emergency calls.

Douglas County Search And Rescue (DCSAR) will soon be holding another training academy, and the team is looking for energetic men and women to join the organization.

DCSAR is a volunteer unit within the Douglas County Sheriff's Office. DCSAR responds to assistance calls for lost or injured persons in the mountains, desert, backcountry, and waterways of Douglas and surrounding counties. DCSAR also provides emergency assistance during natural disasters and large public safety emergencies.

Anyone that wants to help his/her community in times of emergency should consider applying to the DCSAR team. Outdoor and basic medical experience is helpful, but not required. Anyone over 18 years old that is physically fit and has a positive attitude will be considered for inclusion on the team.

Academy and in-service training is provided to ensure all members are knowledgeable and proficient in performing their duties.

The academy begins April 6, 2018. Applications are available at www.douglassar.org, and must be submitted by March 1, 2018. If you have further questions you may contact DCSAR at dcsar@douglasnv.us

(Douglas County Sheriff’s Office contributed to this report.)