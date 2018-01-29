Overturned Semi-Truck Blocking Lanes of I-580 North Near Glendal - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Overturned Semi-Truck Blocking Lanes of I-580 North Near Glendale

Posted: Updated:
Courtesy: Reno Fire Department Courtesy: Reno Fire Department

Nevada Highway Patrol is reporting an injury crash on I-580 north near Glendale Avenue in Reno.

An overturned semi-truck is blocking several lanes.  

Thankfully, only minor injuries were reported. 

NHP say the crash occurred just after 1:45 p.m. on Monday.

There's no word on when the lanes will reopen or what caused the crash. 

Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
iWitness
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
Job of the Day
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.