Lanes Cleared After Semi-Truck Crash on I-580 North Near Glendal - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Lanes Cleared After Semi-Truck Crash on I-580 North Near Glendale

Posted: Updated:
Courtesy: Reno Fire Department Courtesy: Reno Fire Department

An overturned semi-truck temporarily closed several lanes on I-580 north near Glendale Avenue in Reno on Monday afternoon. 

Thankfully, only minor injuries were reported. 

The truck was hauling farm equipment when it overturned. 

NHP say the crash occurred just after 1:45 p.m.

