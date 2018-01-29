It's Tax Return Season, Nevadans

The IRS tax return system opened for business today (Monday)…the agency began accepting returns this morning. The big day began with appropriate grey skies and grim faces inside a Liberty Tax Service office in Sparks…even the dancing statue of liberty corner guy was AWOL. The only smile was Tony Mercier's. He’s a local electrician who’s getting a fat refund. As he told me, "I'm vacation this week so I'm enjoying that, and getting things done."

Liberty Tax Service franchise owner Veronica Manzo has been doing taxes for 30 years now, but says this is anything but the typical IRS return season. First up, it's more important than ever to get your returns in early this year. It's the best way to prevent a common form of theft: thieves filing returns using your identity are still a big problem. As she says, "They can steal your identity and file first, so that's why the IRS says to let everyone know to file early this year."

That's because the IRS accepts only 1 tax return per social security number, so if a thief tries yours, filing early beats him to the punch...and your money goes to you. Veronica says, "Do that, because they might file before you using all the fraudulent information and file your taxes."

The bonus is, you get your refund earlier. The IRS says 90% of folks who file now will get their refund in 21 days. There’s also a relatively new delay if you claim either the earned income tax credit, or the additional child tax credit. The reason? Manzo says, "Taxpayers are claiming sometimes, children that don't really live with them." Yep…another form of tax fraud mucking up the system. It’s an actual law now that all refunds that have those credits have to be withheld until late February. Veronica says, “Until about the end of the month. The 27th of February according to the IRS."

If you use the earned income or additional child credit, she expects refunds by February 27th, and that's really in a best-case scenario. The best thing you can do is don't make mistakes. The biggest one they find at her Liberty office? "It’s just forgetting that there's another W-2 out there that they maybe forgot, so now they have to amend their return and it causes delays."

Tony had them, and got his return in today. He's expecting his refund bounty in 3 weeks. It’s not really fun money. As he told me, "I'm just going to pay more on my house, the principal on my house, pay my house off." And that is fine with him.

The IRS has a handy web page and app, appropriately called, "Where's My Refund?", which are updated regularly with your projected payment dates. To check them out and track your refund, click the link below:

https://www.irs.gov/refunds