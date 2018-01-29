Washoe County Deputies Identify Two People in Police Pursuit in Reno

The Washoe County Sheriff's Office has identified both suspects involved in a police pursuit that began in Downtown Reno.More >>
The plan now is for the White House to return the memo – with redactions approved in consultation with the FBI – to the Intelligence Committee Friday.More >>
The Humboldt County Sheriff's Office says it is investigating a double homicide at a home on the Fort McDermitt Indian Reservation north of Winnemucca.More >>
In the U.S., there are very few teenaged pilots, and even fewer who are also certified flight instructors. As it happens, one of them lives right here in Reno.More >>
Two students were shot inside a Los Angeles middle school classroom Thursday morning and police arrested a female student suspect, authorities said.More >>
The Humboldt County Sheriff's Office says it is investigating a double homicide at a home on the Fort McDermitt Indian Reservation north of Winnemucca.More >>
Law enforcement in Lansing missed an opportunity to pursue criminal charges in 2004 against the now convicted sports doctor and will publicly apologize to the victim who accused him of molesting her.More >>
Doral Academy hosted it's official groundbreaking party at it's future location on Butch Cassidy Rd. across from Galena High School Wednesday afternoon.More >>
Truckee Police tracked a stolen Jeep from Reno to Truckee using the stolen vehicle's GPS system.More >>
U.S. Highway 20 from Nevada City to U.S. 80 west of Truckee remains closed as crews clean up after a deadly crash between a pickup and a fuel tanker Wednesday morning. Caltrans says the roadway could remain closed until Friday.More >>
