Washoe County Deputies Identify Two People in Police Pursuit in Reno

The Washoe County Sheriff's Office has identified both suspects involved in a police pursuit that began in Downtown Reno.

Deputies say 41-year-old Lawrence Brian Mcgee of Sparks was arrested on unrelated charges in Reno on Wednesday and is currently in the Washoe County Detention Facility on a number of charges related to Wednesday’s stop, including narcotics possession and being an ex-felon in possession of a firearm.

Investigators believe Mcgee was the passenger and is also the subject who reportedly threw a gun from the vehicle during the pursuit. The gun was recovered by law enforcement.

The driver has been identified as Jessica Marie Mansoor. Detectives are still looking for Mansoor.

Washoe County Deputies say at approximately 11:30 a.m. on Monday authorities tried to make a traffic stop near 4th Street and Ralston with the two people inside, but the car continued on where it crashed near Pine.

The Washoe County School District issued a precautionary code yellow lockdown for Hunter Lake Elementary School due to police activity, but that has been lifted.

The vehicle crashed into a third party vehicle in the area of Riverside Drive and Vine Street, and continued westbound on Riverside Drive. Once the car reached the Reno High School school zone, the chase was stopped as a precaution.

The car was later found abandoned in the 2300 block of Westfield. The car was unoccupied.

If you have any information that can help authorities, call Secret Witness at 775-322-4900, or text your tip to 847411.