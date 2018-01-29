Precautionary Code Yellow Lockdown Lifted at Hunter Lake Elementary School

Nevada Highway Patrol is reporting an injury crash on I-580 north near Glendale Avenue in Reno. An overturned semi-truck is blocking several lanes.More >>
Reno Police say a man was arrested after a brief standoff near Redfield Parkway and Kietzke Lane early Monday morning.More >>
The Washoe County School District says a precautionary code yellow lockdown is now over Hunter Lake Elementary School in Reno after earlier police activity was reported nearby.More >>
The IRS is now accepting returns. They’re also asking taxpayers to file earlier this year to prevent a common form of theft. Here’s what you need to know…More >>
The State of the Union is every president's chance to showcase the accomplishments of the past year while setting the tone for the year to come.More >>
Multiple crews are investigating a house fire that broke out Monday morning on Hercules Drive in Spanish Springs.More >>
Reno Police say a man was arrested after a brief standoff near Redfield Parkway and Kietzke Lane early Monday morning.More >>
A man suspected of gunning down four people in Pennsylvania was driven by jealousy, according to family members of the shooting victims.More >>
A fire is under investigation at Vine Street at the overpass near Keystone.More >>
Investigators seized more than $9,000, suspected child pornography and drugs from a home on Gypsum Road following a two-month long narcotics distribution operation investigation in Reno.More >>
