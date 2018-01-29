Precautionary Code Yellow Lockdown Lifted at Hunter Lake Elementary School

The Washoe County School District says a precautionary code yellow lockdown is now over Hunter Lake Elementary School in Reno after earlier police activity was reported nearby.

Washoe County Deputies say at approximately 11:30 a.m. on Monday authorities tried to make a traffic stop near 4th and Ralston with the two people inside, but the car continued on where it crashed near Pine.

Once the car reached a school zone, the chase was stopped as a precaution.

The car was later found abandoned in the 2300 block of Westfield. Deputies say witnesses stated seeing a gun thrown out of the car during the chase; it was later recovered near Riverside.

The man described as white, was last seen wearing a black jacket and blue jeans.

The woman, who is described as Hispanic, was last seen wearing a white hoodie and jeans.

If you have any information that can help authorities, call Secret Witness at 775-322-4900, or text your tip to 847411. Your tip will remain anonymous.