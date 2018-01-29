Hunter Lake Elementary School on Precautionary Code Yellow Lockd - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Hunter Lake Elementary School on Precautionary Code Yellow Lockdown

Posted: Updated:

The Washoe County School District says Hunter Lake Elementary School is currently on a code yellow precautionary lockdown as authorities search for two suspicious people.   

Washoe County Deputies say at approximately 11:30 a.m. authorities tried to make a traffic stop on a car with the two people inside. 

The man was last seen wearing a black jacket and blue jeans. 

The woman, who is described as Hispanic, was last seen wearing a white hoodie and jeans.

If you have any information that can help authorities, call Secret Witness at 775-322-4900, or text your tip to 847411. Your tip will remain anonymous.

At the time of this writing, Reno High and Turning Point Schools are not on precautionary lockdowns. 

Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
iWitness
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
Job of the Day
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.