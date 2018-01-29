Hunter Lake Elementary School on Precautionary Code Yellow Lockdown

The Washoe County School District says Hunter Lake Elementary School is currently on a code yellow precautionary lockdown as authorities search for two suspicious people.

Washoe County Deputies say at approximately 11:30 a.m. authorities tried to make a traffic stop on a car with the two people inside.

The man was last seen wearing a black jacket and blue jeans.

The woman, who is described as Hispanic, was last seen wearing a white hoodie and jeans.

If you have any information that can help authorities, call Secret Witness at 775-322-4900, or text your tip to 847411. Your tip will remain anonymous.

At the time of this writing, Reno High and Turning Point Schools are not on precautionary lockdowns.