Nevada Receives CSCAA Scholar All-American Team Honors

The Reno Bighorns (18-12) defeated the Northern Arizona Suns (13-17) 142-121 Saturday night at the Reno Events Center. The victory against the Suns marks the teams thirteenth win in 15 contests. David Stockton led the Bighorns with 28 points, four rebounds and four assists while Jack Cooley recorded his twelfth double-double of the season with 25 points and 16 rebounds.More >>
The Reno Bighorns (18-12) defeated the Northern Arizona Suns (13-17) 142-121 Saturday night at the Reno Events Center. The victory against the Suns marks the teams thirteenth win in 15 contests. David Stockton led the Bighorns with 28 points, four rebounds and four assists while Jack Cooley recorded his twelfth double-double of the season with 25 points and 16 rebounds.More >>
Inside the Dempsey Indoor Track on Friday night, the Nevada Wolf Pack track & field’s top 10 list was changed with the distance medley relay.More >>
Inside the Dempsey Indoor Track on Friday night, the Nevada Wolf Pack track & field’s top 10 list was changed with the distance medley relay.More >>
The Reno Fire Department says a man was arrested in connection with a suspected arson at an office building in downtown Reno.More >>
The Reno Fire Department says a man was arrested in connection with a suspected arson at an office building in downtown Reno.More >>