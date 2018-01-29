Nevada Receives CSCAA Scholar All-American Team Honors

The Nevada swimming and diving team earned a cumulative team GPA of 3.51 in the fall of 2017 semester, which was good enough to be recognized by the College Swimming Coaches Association of America (CSCAA). This marks the second year in a row the Wolf Pack has been recognized as the team’s GPA of 3.57 from the fall of 2016 was amongst the best in the nation at No. 15.



“Our student-athletes continue to excel in the classroom and this fall was another outstanding semester,” Nevada head coach Brendon Bray said. “Our team deserves all the credit because they make their studies a high priority. I’m really proud of them all for their hard work.”



In order to be recognized, teams must have achieved a GPA of 3.0 or higher and must be current CSCAA members. The swimming and diving program also earned the highest GPA amongst all other women’s sports at Nevada.

(University of Nevada, Reno)