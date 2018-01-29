Police: Person in Custody After Standoff Near Kietzke in South R - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Police: Person in Custody After Standoff Near Kietzke in South Reno

Posted: Updated:
Courtesy: Reno Police Courtesy: Reno Police

Reno Police say a person is in custody after a brief standoff near Redfield Parkway and Kietzke Lane early Monday morning. 

Police were called to that area before 9:30 a.m. on Monday after a report of a robbery at a business in the 4800 block of Kietzke Lane.

Police say the unidentified suspect stole food-related items from the store. 

After leaving the store, the suspect sat down on a nearby curb and was uncooperative with responding officers. 

Police say he suffered minor injuries. After being treated at an area hospital, he will be taken to Washoe County Jail where he will charged with assault with a deadly weapon. 

If you have any information that can help authorities, call Secret Witness at 775-322-4900, or text your tip to 847411. Your tip will remain anonymous. 

