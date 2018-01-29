AP: Cleveland Indians Removing Chief Wahoo Logo From Uniforms - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

AP: Cleveland Indians Removing Chief Wahoo Logo From Uniforms

Posted: Updated:
Courtesy: MGN Courtesy: MGN

The Cleveland Indians are removing the divisive Chief Wahoo logo from their jerseys and caps starting in the 2019 season.

Following numerous discussions with Major League Baseball and Commissioner Rob Manfred, the Indians will no longer wear the big-toothed, smiling, red-faced caricature during games. The iconic logo, which has been used in various expressions by the team since 1947, has been deemed racist and offensive by some.

Manfred said the team conveyed to him that some fans have a "long-standing attachment" to the logo, but the Indians agreed that it's "no longer appropriate for on-field use."

The Indians will wear the Wahoo logo this season and continue to sell merchandise featuring it.

Under growing pressure, the team has been transitioning away from Chief Wahoo in recent years. The Indians introduced a block "C'' insignia on their caps and have removed stadium signs with the Wahoo logo.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

  • Bighorns Get Home Win Over Northern Arizona

    Bighorns Get Home Win Over Northern Arizona

    Sunday, January 28 2018 1:32 AM EST2018-01-28 06:32:07 GMT

    The Reno Bighorns (18-12) defeated the Northern Arizona Suns (13-17) 142-121 Saturday night at the Reno Events Center. The victory against the Suns marks the teams thirteenth win in 15 contests. David Stockton led the Bighorns with 28 points, four rebounds and four assists while Jack Cooley recorded his twelfth double-double of the season with 25 points and 16 rebounds. 

    More >>

    The Reno Bighorns (18-12) defeated the Northern Arizona Suns (13-17) 142-121 Saturday night at the Reno Events Center. The victory against the Suns marks the teams thirteenth win in 15 contests. David Stockton led the Bighorns with 28 points, four rebounds and four assists while Jack Cooley recorded his twelfth double-double of the season with 25 points and 16 rebounds. 

    More >>

  • 1/27 5 p.m. Sports

    1/27 5 p.m. Sports

  • Nevada Relay Team Runs Top 10 Time

    Nevada Relay Team Runs Top 10 Time

    Saturday, January 27 2018 2:49 AM EST2018-01-27 07:49:54 GMT

     Inside the Dempsey Indoor Track on Friday night, the Nevada Wolf Pack track & field’s top 10 list was changed with the distance medley relay. 

    More >>

     Inside the Dempsey Indoor Track on Friday night, the Nevada Wolf Pack track & field’s top 10 list was changed with the distance medley relay. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
iWitness
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
Job of the Day
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.