Flu Widespread Across U.S. for Third Straight Week

The flu blanketed the U.S. again last week for the third straight week. Only Hawaii has been spared. The government doesn't track every flu case but comes up with estimates.More >>
The flu blanketed the U.S. again last week for the third straight week. Only Hawaii has been spared. The government doesn't track every flu case but comes up with estimates.More >>
An aerobics craze in 80's has a very different look today. Why Jazzercise is attracting all ages - from teenagers to a 90-year-old Reno woman - in Health Watch.More >>
An aerobics craze in 80's has a very different look today. Why Jazzercise is attracting all ages - from teenagers to a 90-year-old Reno woman - in Health Watch.More >>
Washoe County health officials have confirmed two more flu-related deaths. The most recent deaths were reported last week.More >>
Washoe County health officials have confirmed two more flu-related deaths. The most recent deaths were reported last week.More >>
United Blood Services says it is in urgent need of O-negative blood due to a decrease in donations thanks to this year’s worse-than-expected flu season.More >>
United Blood Services says it is in urgent need of O-negative blood due to a decrease in donations thanks to this year’s worse-than-expected flu season.More >>
Just more than 1/4 of Nevadans qualify as 'obese.' The Washoe County Health District is looking to lower that number with a new healthy-eating program. This week, the district announced their plans to begin their "W.O.W!" program, which stands for "We Order Well."More >>
Just more than 1/4 of Nevadans qualify as 'obese.' The Washoe County Health District is looking to lower that number with a new healthy-eating program. This week, the district announced their plans to begin their "W.O.W!" program, which stands for "We Order Well."More >>
LAS VEGAS (AP) - Nevada's new opioid prescription law is only days old but doctors already are worried about how it might be implemented.More >>
LAS VEGAS (AP) - Nevada's new opioid prescription law is only days old but doctors already are worried about how it might be implemented.More >>
The post-holiday blues are a real concern for those who suffer Seasonal Affective Disorder...depression that spikes during the winter months.More >>
The post-holiday blues are a real concern for those who suffer Seasonal Affective Disorder...depression that spikes during the winter months.More >>
We can all remember getting bumps and bruises as kids, right? Accidents happen. But for one man - who's now 50 - remnants of a bad situation stuck with him - literally - for decades.More >>
We can all remember getting bumps and bruises as kids, right? Accidents happen. But for one man - who's now 50 - remnants of a bad situation stuck with him - literally - for decades.More >>