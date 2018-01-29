Reno Police Urge Residents to Not Leave Guns Inside Cars

Reno Police say a person is in custody after a brief standoff near Redfield Parkway and Kietzke Lane early Monday morning.More >>
FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe has stepped down from his position. He is currently on leave and will officially retire in March.More >>
Animal rights activists are suing to block what they say is an unprecedented federal plan to capture thousands of wild horses over 10 years in Nevada.More >>
The Cleveland Indians are removing the divisive Chief Wahoo logo from their jerseys and caps starting in the 2019 season.More >>
The flu blanketed the U.S. again last week for the third straight week. Only Hawaii has been spared. The government doesn't track every flu case but comes up with estimates.More >>
Multiple crews are investigating a house fire that broke out Monday morning on Hercules Drive in Spanish Springs.More >>
A man suspected of gunning down four people in Pennsylvania was driven by jealousy, according to family members of the shooting victims.More >>
A fire is under investigation at Vine Street at the overpass near Keystone.More >>
Reno Firefighters responded to structure fire off of Kietzke Lane on Sunday afternoon. Crews controlled the flames at the trailer home on 117 Kildeer Lane. Officials tell us two residents were inside at the time, but they were able to evacuate quickly and were evaluated by REMSA.More >>
Investigators seized more than $9,000, suspected child pornography and drugs from a home on Gypsum Road following a two-month long narcotics distribution operation investigation in Reno.More >>
