Reno Police Urge Residents to Not Leave Guns Inside Cars

The Reno Police Department says it has taken 10 reports of car burglaries so far this year in which firearms were stolen from vehicles. 

In 2016, there were 150 reported incidents of firearms being stolen out of cars in the City of Reno. 

In 2017, Reno Police say they took 105 reports of gun being stolen from vehicles.

Officers say one firearm recovered in a shooting on January 13, 2018, in downtown Reno was reported stolen from a car six days earlier.  

 Reno Police offer these safety tips: 
•         Document the serial numbers on all your firearms and valuables
•         Take your firearms out of your vehicle and keep your doors locked
•         Do not leave valuables in plain view in your car
•         Park in well-lit, heavily populated areas
•         Avoid parking next to occupied vehicles
•         Do not leave your garage door opener in your vehicle
•         Don’t think your dark tinted windows will hide your valuables.  Thieves often use flashlights to see through tint
•         Report suspicious activity immediately to law enforcement 

If you are unable to remove your gun from your car, keep it out of sight.   

Lock it in your car's glove box, or put it inside the trunk. Gun owners can also buy a small gun safe that can be attached to your car.

(Reno Police contributed to this report.)

